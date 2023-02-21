Create New Account
Isinglass, "Space" & the Firmament
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

June 17th, 2018

This is part two of the government documents series. Last week's presentation was all about government and scientific documents that stated the earth was flat and non-rotating. In this part two, Pastor Dean will share some declassified documents about satellites, "space," the true purpose of the "space" shuttle, the ether, and the firmament of God.

Keywords
biblenasaspaceflat earthfirmamentdean odlebiblical cosmology

