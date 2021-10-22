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UNN Canada Special Report 10/21/21
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92 views • October 22, 2021
UNN Canada Special Report 10/21/21 - United Network News Canada brings you this special report on COVID Crazy Canada. Events are unfolding at a rapid pace and the vice grip of medical tyranny is squeezing ever tighter. Our freedoms and rights are being curtailed with profound consequences. Our report shows the extent of the insanity that has gripped the country’s leaders and managers.
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