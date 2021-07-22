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How To Solve Your Future Food Scarcity - Part 1
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118 views • July 22, 2021
On the first part of this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about first world countries starting to feel the pressure of feeding their people, how the low supply of food is creating a vicious cycle that may be hard to break and push us to the brink even faster, plus the unintended consequences on food prices and the criminal organizations are cashing in from this crisis.
The solutions is simple, NOT easy ,but simple. Follow me to show you the way.
Always Ready.
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The solutions is simple, NOT easy ,but simple. Follow me to show you the way.
Always Ready.
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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