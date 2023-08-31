JFK Was Alive & the Kennedy(s) Are Our Long-Lost Cousins by: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

14 Elul, 5783
August 31, 2023
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
JFK [Jonh F. Kennedy] knew through Project Looking Glass of his planned assassination and like I explained to you in my JKF video that he had a clone take his place on November 22, 1963, at the Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas.
In this video you will see his clone and listen to him speak after using Project Looking Glass and years later JFK did his DNA test and landed almost next to ours and you will see it in this video.
[In Ireland, our family had the names: Donald, McDonald and Kennedy. In Europe, we were the Stuart(s) / Stewart(s). Our family ended up in Spain where we took our current name: Saldana.]
This video is called: JFK WAS ALIVE, and the KENNEDY(s) ARE OUR COUSINS.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
link:
Brian Boru, High King of Ireland, killed
https://www.historytoday.com/archive/months-past/brian-boru-high-king-ireland-killed
Stewart / Stuart
https://www.familytreedna.com/groups/stewart/about/results
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
Twitter
https://twitter.com/samuelsaldana
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
Parler
https://parler.com/ZemahBenYishai
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-1343184
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zemahbenyishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate:
https://paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US