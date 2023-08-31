Create New Account
JFK Was Alive & the Kennedy(s) Are Our Long-Lost Cousins by: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Published 14 hours ago

14 Elul, 5783

August 31, 2023

Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel.

JFK [Jonh F. Kennedy] knew through Project Looking Glass of his planned assassination and like I explained to you in my JKF video that he had a clone take his place on November 22, 1963, at the Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas.

In this video you will see his clone and listen to him speak after using Project Looking Glass and years later JFK did his DNA test and landed almost next to ours and you will see it in this video.

[In Ireland, our family had the names: Donald, McDonald and Kennedy. In Europe, we were the Stuart(s) / Stewart(s). Our family ended up in Spain where we took our current name: Saldana.]

This video is called: JFK WAS ALIVE, and the KENNEDY(s) ARE OUR COUSINS.

Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

link:

Brian Boru, High King of Ireland, killed

https://www.historytoday.com/archive/months-past/brian-boru-high-king-ireland-killed

Stewart / Stuart https://www.familytreedna.com/groups/stewart/about/results

Keywords
president trumpjfk jrkennedydnairelandspainjfk assassinationstuartstewartproject looking glasspresident kennedyjfk alivejkfbrian borukennedy clonedaeley plaza

