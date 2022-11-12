Create New Account
Tucker Shreds Dem Darlings Beto & Stacey Abrams Failed Attempts At 'Buying' Their Elections
GalacticStorm
Published 17 days ago |
"The one office she legitimately holds on Star Trek, where she is the president of United Earth." Tucker Carlson

"For years, the entire media entertainment Industrial Complex has been commanding us through loudspeakers as one you must love Stacey Abrams." - Tucker Carlson

Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com

https://rumble.com/v1tn1nk-tucker-shreds-dem-darlings-beto-and-stacey-abrams-failed-attempts-at-buying.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=10

democratstucker carlsonbetostacy abramselection deniers

