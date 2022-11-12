Tucker Shreds Dem Darlings Beto & Stacey Abrams Failed Attempts At 'Buying' Their Elections

"The one office she legitimately holds on Star Trek, where she is the president of United Earth." Tucker Carlson
"For years, the entire media entertainment Industrial Complex has been commanding us through loudspeakers as one you must love Stacey Abrams." - Tucker Carlson
Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com
https://rumble.com/v1tn1nk-tucker-shreds-dem-darlings-beto-and-stacey-abrams-failed-attempts-at-buying.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=10
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.