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PLANDEMIC 3 OFFICIAL TEASER
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86 views • December 08, 2021
After the release of Plandemic 1 & 2, we received hundreds of thousands of letters from the community stating, "We need more information. We need your research." And asking, "When will you make another film in the series?"
This teaser is to let everyone know we're currently in production on Plandemic 3 and are extremely excited to release this sneak peak of what we are working on!undefined
This teaser is to let everyone know we're currently in production on Plandemic 3 and are extremely excited to release this sneak peak of what we are working on!undefined
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