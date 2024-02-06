Warning. Graphic content.

As Russian forces advanced west of Marinka near Donetsk they made a horrifying discovery. Retreating Ukrainian forces simply dumped the bodies of their dead comrades in sewage pipes.

Video credit: HeilUkraine1959 and Chub_detection

The following are comments from original video poster:

🐻 So - if you wonder if we will ever get a 'true' number of Ukrainian KIA in this war the answer there is no. With this kind of treatment and the rate of turnover it is doubtful anyone is keeping track at all. As Orwell wrote about such circumstances "But actually, he thought as he re-adjusted the Ministry of Plenty's figures, it was not even a forgery. It was merely the substitution of one piece of nonsense for another ... In any case sixty-two millions was no nearer the truth than fifty-seven millions, or than 145 millions. Very likely no boots had been produced at all. Liklier still, nobody knew how many had been produced, much less cared. All one knew was that every quarter astronomical numbers of boots were produced on paper,while perhaps half the population of Oceania went barefoot."