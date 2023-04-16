SHROUD OF TURIN PROOF P-2

THIS IS PART 2 OF THE SHROUD OF TURIN PART 2. IF YOU HAVEN'T BEEN CONVINCED YESHUA/JESUS WAS A REAL LIVING GODLY HUMAN BEING GO ON TO PART 3. ISN'T IT TIME YOU GIVE YOUR LIFE TO HIM. AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED FROM WITH WHICH MEANS SHE MYSTERY BABYLON. AMERICA IS THE MOST EVIL COUNTRY ON PLNET EARTH RIGHT NOW. WE'RE IN THE END TIMES AND WHEN THE RAPTURE HAPPENS YOU'LL BE LEFT BEHIND IF YOU HAVEN'T REPENTED AND GIVEN YOUR LIFE TO YESHUA. WHY NOT DO IT NOW? ASK INTO YOUR LIFE SO YOU CAN BE SAVED. WAKEUP! PLESE SEND THIS AMAZING VIDEO TO EVERYONE...