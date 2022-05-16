$21 Trillion Unaccounted For by Pentagon in Military Budgets

Truther Comedian Lee Camp points out that there is $21 TRILLION missing in the Pentagon. His written report is here: https://www.truthdig.com/articles/the-pentagon-cant-account-for-21-trillion/ The Pentagon source document is here: https://media.defense.gov/2016/Jul/26/2001714261/-1/-1/1/DODIG-2016-113.pdf It is speculated that this money has been spent on biological weapons, underground tunnels, and other "black ops" categories that the general public would not be happy about.

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