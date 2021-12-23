Cost-Benefit Analysis of Health Policies

Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.



"My wife lost her job. She's been in the health care in this community for decades, and she knows the dangers of this vaccine, refused to take it and then lost her job. This hurts me and my family very, very deeply.



"And you've shut down debate over what the cost-benefit analysis here in our community: the job losses, the deaths from the vaccines, the economic, wholesale destruction. Why don't you look at that? That's your job.



"That's why I personally support this recall, because you are not looking at the cost-benefit analysis and you really need to."