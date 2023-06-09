Air Raid Sirens, Geran, and Missiles - Explosions in Kiev, etc, in Text Below

Massive raid on Kharkiv region
A cruise missile flew over Dnipropetrovsk region. The direction is unknown.
GERANI ON Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava regions
MISSILES direction Kirovograd, Poltava, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia regions/
Explosions in the Kirovograd region - missiles hit the first targets.
They report on the maneuvering of cruise missiles in the airspace of Ukraine in several directions.
Ukrainian monitoring channels report X-101 maneuvers over central regions of Ukraine (Nikolaev, Dnepropetrovsk and Krivograd) A similar tactic was used last time, before everyone headed for Kiev.
In Uman, apparently, it flew right on target
Kirovograd region. Massive explosions are reported.
cruise missile flying over Krivograd
Missiles in the direction of the Zhytomyr region
We received many reports about NO INTERNET line in various area of 404 COUNTRY (Ukraine)
No internet no videos no photos of arrivals.
MULTIPLE explosions in Rivne and Rivne region
❗️Rockets through Rivne - heading for Volyn
Big Kaboom. RVNE Exactly - explosions. One of the missiles has a target
Lviv waiting for a missile strike
“Four supersonic whistles passed over Kiev”
missile arriving Zhytomyr, Rivne, Ternopil, Lviv, Vanko-Frankivsk, Vinnitsa, Khmelnytsky, Kiev, Cherkasy regions
Missiles in the direction of the Kyiv
region.
“Here we go light down internet down
”
Explosions in the Zhytomyr region
💥 Rivne AGAIN ‼️
New explosions in the Zhytomyr region
GERANI on Nikolaev, Kirovohrad regions
💥 KABOOOM Explosions sounded in the Lviv region
Loud AND Clear Lvov town
KABOOOM AGAIN ‼️ Loud AND Clear
Lvov town
Nikolaevchata 💥
Volyn region explosions💥💥💥💥
BIGS KABOOOMS 💥💥💥Missile attack on target in Mykolaiv region
Confirmed Target💥Nikolaev region: powerful arrivals, missiles hit critical infrastructure
Internet is on and lighting in the streets is back .. The ZELLYRAT is save for tonight too
