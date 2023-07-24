THE PLANS THE UN AND WORLD HEALTH ORG HAVE FOR YOUR CHILDREN, SHARE WITH THE WORLD PEEPS.

FRIDAY 21-7-2023 DUTCH DIGGER NEWS - ALL PEOPLE OF THE WORLD MUST STAND UP AND SEND THOSE DEMONS WERE THEY BELONG , BACK TO THE PIT OF HELL . YOU CAN NOT LOOK AWAY ANYMORE IF YOU HAVE SEEN THIS VIDEO .THE NETHERLANDS HAS A LEADNG ROL IN THIS .
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.