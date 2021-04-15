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Constitutional Court Filing - Feedback and Related Matters
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706 views • April 15, 2021
Ricardo Maarman who filed a case with the Constitutional Court of South Africa in February 2021 regarding the isolation of Sars-CoV2, the virus said to be the cause of Covid-19, provides feedback on this matter. This meeting also covers related matters and Common Law
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