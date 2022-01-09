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Europe ends vaccine mandates, nobody is required to get shots
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5996 views • January 09, 2022
We won, but Europe is trying to save face before full normalcy returns. only the US and Canada, Australia and New Zealand are keeping up the charade. The fake pandemic will end soon as the rats are turning on each other and jumping ship.
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