Paper Sloyd Project 2: Wall Pocket 6" x 6"

This is the second in our series of projects from the book Paper Sloyd for Primary Grades by Ednah Anne Rich.

Sloyd plays an important role in a Charlotte Mason education. For more information on sloyd and why it is a valuable resource in home education, please visit our blog here: http://joannacinnamon.com/what-is-slo...

The book is available for purchases here: https://amzn.to/3z78HjP Or free online here: https://archive.org/details/papersloy...



