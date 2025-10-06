“Politicians Are In HIDING” Mosab Hasan Yousef Sends EERIE Warning To America on 9/11 Anniversary!

Son of Hamas founder, Mosab Hassan Yousef, joins Dan Diker, President of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, to discuss the disturbing legacy of jihad from September 11, 2001 to Oct. 7, 2023, revealing how Islamic extremism has not only survived but mutated into even more dangerous global forms. This episode, recorded on September 11, 2025, marks the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and draws striking parallels between the terror that devastated New York and Washington and the genocidal onslaught Hamas launched on Israel in 2023. Yousef, who grew up within Hamas and later defected, offers chilling first-hand insight into jihadist ideology and how groups like Hamas and other Islamist factions have strategically used Palestinianism, victim narratives and disinformation warfare to manipulate the West and radicalize campuses. Topics covered:

The evolution of jihad from physical terror to media, diplomatic and cultural infiltration

The strategic manipulation of Western democracies by Islamist networks

The true motives behind the October 7th massacre and why Yousef believes Hamas does not actually want "Palestine"

The role of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Palestinian Authority and Western enablers

How Europe’s support for Palestinian statehood after Oct. 7, 2023 signals a grave misunderstanding of the jihadist threat

The failure of Western leadership to distinguish between political grievance and religious war

Yousef and Diker also expose Hamas's calculated disinformation campaigns that have led to declining global support for Israel even after its worst terror attack in decades. Don't miss this unfiltered discussion about the existential battle between civilization and jihadism, and what must be done to win it.