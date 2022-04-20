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Tartaria Complete Playlist 1-8 [Mind Unveiled]
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936 views • April 20, 2022
Tartaria Complete Playlist 1-8 [Mind Unveiled]
Have we been lied to when it comes to the Renaissance movement and many of the most famous artists of history? Is there a cover-up going on in order to hide that these artworks belonged to an old-world artistic society? Perhaps there is a secret technique or technology that we were never told about such as an advanced carving tool, the ability to soften stone for easy manipulation, and or the process of Petrifaction. In this episode, we go over the legends and myths of Man being turned into stone that allude to there being some type of stone conversion technology possessed by the Ancients.
Did they get this knowledge thru observing some type of natural phenomena or cataclysmic event that turned most of the old world into mountains? There are countless accounts referring to cataclysms of fire, one of the most famous being the
Tartaria Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBxA9BJFlqk&;list=PL8JjCqKJPk8o-X2nySW3KBEbvD483HSqV
TARTARIA Explained! pt1: The Irish Connection
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBxA9BJFlqk
Tartaria pt2 ANCIENT DEFORESTATION AND BABYLON / Tartaria Exposed!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79_2SqfVH_U
TARTARIA Explained! pt3/WHITE BALDING GIANTS in AMERICA/False History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rplmGWiPYY&;t=10s&ab_channel=MindUnveiled
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rplmGWiPYY
TARTARIA Explained! pt4/ ANCIENT EMF TECHNOLOGY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZppsjioUANM
TARTARIA Explained! pt5: Air Travel, Oil Oligarchy, Titanic/Hindenburg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NH0lc_ScnzI
TARTARIA Explained! Pt6- Subterranean networks / The Underground Railroads and Buried Cities
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmygOvuKXlQ
TARTARIA Explained! pt7 : Classical Art, Petrifaction, Melted buildings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vW1R_RwOS_A
TARTARIA Explained! pt 8: Mind Control / ASYLUMS / Prisons / Colleges / Castles in America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKNqXck7oAs&;ab_channel=MindUnveiled
Have we been lied to when it comes to the Renaissance movement and many of the most famous artists of history? Is there a cover-up going on in order to hide that these artworks belonged to an old-world artistic society? Perhaps there is a secret technique or technology that we were never told about such as an advanced carving tool, the ability to soften stone for easy manipulation, and or the process of Petrifaction. In this episode, we go over the legends and myths of Man being turned into stone that allude to there being some type of stone conversion technology possessed by the Ancients.
Did they get this knowledge thru observing some type of natural phenomena or cataclysmic event that turned most of the old world into mountains? There are countless accounts referring to cataclysms of fire, one of the most famous being the
Tartaria Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBxA9BJFlqk&;list=PL8JjCqKJPk8o-X2nySW3KBEbvD483HSqV
TARTARIA Explained! pt1: The Irish Connection
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBxA9BJFlqk
Tartaria pt2 ANCIENT DEFORESTATION AND BABYLON / Tartaria Exposed!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79_2SqfVH_U
TARTARIA Explained! pt3/WHITE BALDING GIANTS in AMERICA/False History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rplmGWiPYY&;t=10s&ab_channel=MindUnveiled
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rplmGWiPYY
TARTARIA Explained! pt4/ ANCIENT EMF TECHNOLOGY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZppsjioUANM
TARTARIA Explained! pt5: Air Travel, Oil Oligarchy, Titanic/Hindenburg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NH0lc_ScnzI
TARTARIA Explained! Pt6- Subterranean networks / The Underground Railroads and Buried Cities
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmygOvuKXlQ
TARTARIA Explained! pt7 : Classical Art, Petrifaction, Melted buildings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vW1R_RwOS_A
TARTARIA Explained! pt 8: Mind Control / ASYLUMS / Prisons / Colleges / Castles in America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKNqXck7oAs&;ab_channel=MindUnveiled
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