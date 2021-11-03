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Scooby Shooting Horse - 10 Targets Taken Out in 11.00 Seconds & Clean
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20 views • November 03, 2021
Both My Ft. Worth Champion Shooting Horses Have Bright Futures. From Shooting, Ranch Work, Cows, Sorting, Obstacle and Trail, Liberty Work and even Jumping and Multi-Course Work. Scooby has even done Horse Modelling work in Texas.
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