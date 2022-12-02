The Believer In Christ (Pt 1) AFMIGB #83

On this episode, I start a new series on "The Believer In Christ". What does it mean to be in Christ? Who are in Christ? Please listen to find out.
"Brethren We Have Met To Worship" sang by the Gospel Plowboys.
"Send The Light" played by the Gospel Plowboys
All music used by permission.
