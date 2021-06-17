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Magnetic Nanomaterials in the Injections, Masks & Swabs
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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281 views • June 17, 2021
I think it's a possibility. Let me share some research into mind control, the magnetosphere, magnetite, magnetogenetics and how these things are being used.
My website: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php My Amazing Polly channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
REFERENCES: Superparamegnetic nano DNA vaccines: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289

Is Magnetogenetics the New Optogenetics? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5470037/

Magnetic Strategies for Nervous System Control: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6617523/

Polymer Embedded with Nanoparticles Soft Robots: https://spectrum.ieee.org/nanoclast/semiconductors/materials/polymer-embedded-with-metallic-nanoparticles-enables-soft-robotics

VIDEO: More Worms in COVID swabs? https://www.bitchute.com/video/K0aFOyW6o15S/

VIDEO: Persinger ‘No More Secrets’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9l6VPpDublg

VIDEO Persinger God Helmet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O_aGlm9QjU

VIDEO Persinger God Helmet 2: Sorry, I had this one saved on my machine for years… I can’t find it on the internet anymore. There are more on YT though, do a search.

Guardian: Magneto Protein remotely controls brain and behaviour: https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour

Edge of Innovation: Graphene in Masks: https://medium.com/edge-of-innovation/how-safe-are-graphene-based-face-masks-b88740547e8c

Health Canada safety warning Graphene Masks: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/75309a-eng.php

UN Meditation Room pamphlet from United Nations: https://visit.un.org/sites/visit.un.org/files/meditation_room_brochure.pdf

PATENT, Microsoft, Cryptocurrency mining using Body functions: https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

PATENT AT&T, biological interface: https://patents.google.com/patent/US10163055B2/en

SPIONS, PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31437063/
Keywords
mind control
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