THE COVERT REPORT WITH SUSAN LINDAUER (18 JULY 2021) AND SCOTT BENNETT

Jim Fetzer





Technical difficulties (by broadcasting two streams, one a rebroadcast, the other LIVE) led to our conversation being ended early; but during the close-to-an-hour that was on the air, we had a vigorous discussion of skyrocketing deaths from the VACCINES which are more that double those said to be from COVID and of the effects of vaccinating the US Military, which is going to kill most of its members, leaving the United States at the mercy of the UN and the Chinese Communist Army. South Africa has descended into chaos, where militias and armed citizens have been able to maintain regions of stability but where food shortages are rampant and the consequences are going to be severe.