Ukraine Update August 22, 2022

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Destroying censorship and ignoring our state controlled media that refuses to listen to the people of Donbass. A media that's funded in whole or in part by the Military Industrial Complex.
"War is a racket. It always has been... A few profit - and the many pay."- Major General Smedley Butler USMC, 2 time Medal of Honor winner