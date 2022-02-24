Interview Dr Andrew Kaufman - The whole tooth (1)

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Dr Andy Kaufman took some time off from his research into the current covid issue to facilitate this interview with Dentist Dr Dirk Jacobsen.
They dive deep into subjects of nutrition, vitamins, Weston Price, facial deformities, extraction orthodontics, breathing problems, amalgam fillings containing toxic mercury, and how to safely remove these fillings without causing mercury contamination.
Don't miss the follow-up interview about the problems related to Root Canal Therapy, Weston Price's views on Root Canals, a holistic view on the etiology of tooth decay, and the devastating consequences of toxic fluoride. You'll find here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4Dtfh1Tg6U&;t=0s
00:00 intro Dr Andy, Dr Dirk
02:30 Weston Price’s research
05:00 Underdeveloped facial structures and jaws, impacted wisdom teeth, crowded teeth,
07:00 Sinus problems, breathing problems, mouth breathing, extraction orthodontics leading to airway obstruction orthodontic devices to encourage growth
10:00 Back to Weston Price, activator x, VitK2 vs Vit K1, fat-soluble vitamins, sources of Vit K2, problems to get good quality food from Supermarket,
15:00 Fat-soluble Vitamins that are missing, not Calcium! sources of A, E, D, K2, Natto,
Andy makes a point that vitamins need to best be sourced from whole foods, problems with supplementation. Cholesterol, Bentonite clay
19:18 Breathing, benefits of nasal breathing. The nose filters, humidifies air, Nitric oxide, consequences of mouth breathing, snoring, oxygen deprivation, grinding as an emergency measure to get oxygen, sleep apnea, all starts with poor and underdeveloped facial structures
23:50 Recommendations for adults, nasal strips work for Dirk, mouth taping works for Andy,
experiment yourself with what works, practice nose breathing, Andy suggests a technique he uses with his clients, Dirk mentions Burteyko, patients with sleeping problems should look into a dentist specializing in sleep dentistry
31:45 Amalgam, silver fillings contain mercury, a highly potent neurotoxin! mercury used in medicine, many neurodegenerative diseases caused by mercury
33:50 Risks of removing Amalgam without precautions, mercury vapor is resorbed by lunges, Dirk explains safe Amalgam removal protocols to protect patient and staff and environment
39:30 Video footage of Dirk practicing safe amalgam removal protocol, charcoal rinse before and after as part of the protocol, new filling materials: composites for small fillings, crowns for a bigger cavity
43:00 If a mercury filling needs to be removed, Andy suggests looking for a dentist who is doing safe amalgam removal protocols
But, to be clear, not everyone will benefit from removing amalgam, it is not for everyone! it is a high-cost procedure, Dirk explains how his own amalgam fillings were removed many years ago. Amalgam weakens the tooth, and the tooth can crack as a result.
47:00 Andy and Dirk wrap up the conversation.
Dirk introduces his online consulting business for clients searching for unbiased dental guidance: www.Dentaldecoded.com