Chipscanning for implants with cheap bug detector 09/21/2023 PLS CHECK DESCRIPTION!

I decided to buy another cheap bug detector from Ebay after the BND destroyed my 200 Euro Aceco MK 2 professional device. Even with the cheap device I unfortunately had to record a positive result again as far as the measurement is concerned.



Here is a manual:

Hidden Camera Detectors Tested

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3_bcxmQ138

Simply type in the Ebay search:

Bug Detector Signal Finder Bug RF Detector GPS

enter.

Here my measurement from 2021 with the Aceco MK2

https://www.brighteon.com/e3021e76-64b0-447f-ab70-fc0da2249135

Nazi Implant Detection Playlist

At 6:41 you can see quite well at the back of the head is the antenna which communicates with the cell towers and the WLAN!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCHb6NCgpSk&list=PLTqEXdGACJWdLK-RLEBSHF2_ZZ1tM-EAS

BTW. EVERY LITTLE SHOP BELONGS TO A FREEMASON OR AN EMPLOYEE OF THE SECRET SERVICES. YOU CANT JUST CREATE YOUR OWN COMPANY. THEY WILL DESTROY YOUR BUSINESS AFTER A WHILE. HOW LONG DO WE WANT TO SIT HERE AND DO NOTHING?

Go check out the Deagel List. The population gets cut down to a third almost everywhere in the world.