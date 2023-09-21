Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chipscanning for implants with cheap bug detector 09/21/2023 PLS CHECK DESCRIPTION!
channel image
❌Adrian Lachstaedter❌
25 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
222 views
Published 19 hours ago

I decided to buy another cheap bug detector from Ebay after the BND destroyed my 200 Euro Aceco MK 2 professional device. Even with the cheap device I unfortunately had to record a positive result again as far as the measurement is concerned.


Here is a manual:
Hidden Camera Detectors Tested
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3_bcxmQ138
Simply type in the Ebay search:
Bug Detector Signal Finder Bug RF Detector GPS
enter.

Here my measurement from 2021 with the Aceco MK2
https://www.brighteon.com/e3021e76-64b0-447f-ab70-fc0da2249135

Nazi Implant Detection Playlist
At 6:41 you can see quite well at the back of the head is the antenna which communicates with the cell towers and the WLAN!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCHb6NCgpSk&list=PLTqEXdGACJWdLK-RLEBSHF2_ZZ1tM-EAS

BTW. EVERY LITTLE SHOP BELONGS TO A FREEMASON OR AN EMPLOYEE OF THE SECRET SERVICES. YOU CANT JUST CREATE YOUR OWN COMPANY. THEY WILL DESTROY YOUR BUSINESS AFTER A WHILE. HOW LONG DO WE WANT TO SIT HERE AND DO NOTHING?
Go check out the Deagel List. The population gets cut down to a third almost everywhere in the world.

Keywords
implantsicatordrkatherinehorton

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket