Chipscanning for implants with cheap bug detector 09/21/2023 PLS CHECK DESCRIPTION!

I decided to buy another cheap bug detector from Ebay after the BND destroyed my 200 Euro Aceco MK 2 professional device. Even with the cheap device I unfortunately had to record a positive result again as far as the measurement is concerned.
Here is a manual:
Hidden Camera Detectors Tested
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3_bcxmQ138
Simply type in the Ebay search:
Bug Detector Signal Finder Bug RF Detector GPS
enter.
Here my measurement from 2021 with the Aceco MK2
https://www.brighteon.com/e3021e76-64b0-447f-ab70-fc0da2249135
Nazi Implant Detection Playlist
At 6:41 you can see quite well at the back of the head is the antenna which communicates with the cell towers and the WLAN!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCHb6NCgpSk&list=PLTqEXdGACJWdLK-RLEBSHF2_ZZ1tM-EAS
BTW. EVERY LITTLE SHOP BELONGS TO A FREEMASON OR AN EMPLOYEE OF THE
SECRET SERVICES. YOU CANT JUST CREATE YOUR OWN COMPANY. THEY WILL
DESTROY YOUR BUSINESS AFTER A WHILE. HOW LONG DO WE WANT TO SIT HERE AND
DO NOTHING?
Go check out the Deagel List. The population gets cut down to a third almost everywhere in the world.
