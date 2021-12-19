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Satanic Agenda of the Pope's Pro-Life Movement
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581 views • December 19, 2021
Discover why the Pro-Life Movement is a satanic ploy of the Devil. How the Devil is using the Pro-Life movement for his own purposes of uniting a one world church under the Pope.
This captivating interview with Miguel Hayworth [Author,Theologian, Street Preacher] takes us on a revelatory journey in to the dark world of the anti-abortion movement, Ecumenism, One World Church and more.
Filmed in Milton Keynes.
This captivating interview with Miguel Hayworth [Author,Theologian, Street Preacher] takes us on a revelatory journey in to the dark world of the anti-abortion movement, Ecumenism, One World Church and more.
Filmed in Milton Keynes.
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