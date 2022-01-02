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A (semi) Intelligent Debate Between the MainStream Sheeple and Martinez [COVID SHEEPLE GET A DOSE OF REALITY]
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20 views • January 02, 2022
A (semi) Intelligent Debate Between the MainStream Sheeple and Martinez [COVID SHEEPLE GET A DOSE OF REALITY]
COVID SHEEPLE GET A DOSE OF REALITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Di3umU9wl8t1/
THE DEVOTION TO THE COVID CULT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YY7rdMnvN3pY/
The COVID Cult and the 10 Stages of Genocide
https://prepareforchange.net/2021/02/24/the-covid-cult-and-the-10-stages-of-genocide/
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
COVID SHEEPLE GET A DOSE OF REALITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Di3umU9wl8t1/
THE DEVOTION TO THE COVID CULT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YY7rdMnvN3pY/
The COVID Cult and the 10 Stages of Genocide
https://prepareforchange.net/2021/02/24/the-covid-cult-and-the-10-stages-of-genocide/
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
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