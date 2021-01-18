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Covid Vaccine Risks! - Rabbi Warns Against Getting the Covid-19 Vaccine!
Msmayyaa
Msmayyaa
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415 views • January 18, 2021
Rabbi Alon Anava gives lecture about covid vaccine and the risks!
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Read more about mRNA Vaccines: https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/715527_8
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VAX ATTACKS possible side effects:
https://newstarget.com/2020-12-07-mrna-vaccines-may-cause-body-attack-placenta-cells.html
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AGENDA21 https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
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Read where you'll find many other letters from great Rabbi's against the vaccine:
https://www.rodefshalom613.org/2020/12/why-rabbis-are-alarmed-by-the-covid-19-vaccine

Rabbi's who are 100% against the vaccine: Harav Benayahu Shmueli (Rosh Yeshivah Yeshivat Hamekubalim), Rabbi Dovid Meir Shmueli, Harav Moshe Tzadka, Harav Shiknazi Yakov, Harav Yakov Adas, Harav Dov kook, Harav Menashe Amon, Harav Amos Gweta, Harav Meir Eliyahu, Harav Uri Micahel Sofer, Harav Moshe Mordechai Karp, Rabbi Yosef Binyamin Halevi Wosner, Rav Yosef Binyamin Halevi Vazner, Rabbi Meiri Chananel , Sassover Rebbe, Brisker Rebbe – Rabbi Avrohom Yehoshua Soloveitchik, Rabbi Aharon Ros (Bikur Cholim), Rabbi Yaakov Hopfer (Vaad Harabbonim of Baltimore), Rav Aryeh Malkiel Kotler (Rosh Yeshiva of Lakewood), Rav Shmuel Meir Katz (Lakewood), Rabbi Binyamin Halpern (Lakewood), Rabbi Shlomo Pollack (Lakewood), Rabbi Raphael Szmerla (Lakewood), Rav Shmuel Kamenetsky (Rosh Yeshiva of Philadelphia), Harav Eliyahu Dov Wachtfogel, Amshinover Rebbe (Israel), Harav (Prof) Yoav Alon, Rav Moshe Ze'ev Zarger (Satmar), Rav Tzvi Friedman (Av Beit Din Masoret), Harav Yehoshua Asher Rabinowitz (Mishkanot Ha'roim), Rav Chaim Rabinowitz (Mishkanot Ha'roim Rebbe), Harav Shimon Shapiro (Breslev), Harav Zvi Aryeh Zarger (Eda Hacharedit), Harav Menachem Mendel Sabovitch (Av Beit Din Beit Shemesh), Rav David Michael Shmidel (Atra Kadisha), Harav Chaim Ze'ev Schnider (Mir Yeshiva), Rav Yehoshua Atik, Harav Yissachar Dov Rokeach (Belz Rebbe), Harav Yisroel Hager (Vizhnitz Rebbe), Harav Yuval Asherov Hakoen, Harav Mordechai Sheinberger, Harav Amnon Yitzchak, Rabbi Dov Berkowitz,
Rabbi Eldad Shmueli, Rav Zion Boaron, Rabbi Daniel Asor, Rabbi Mordechai Gottlieb, Harav Aharon Stern, Rabbi Yuval Ovadia, Rabbi Menachem Edri, Rabbi Natan Kofsitz, (Belz Rebbe), Rabbi Ravid Nagar, Harav Yitzchak Kohen, Rabbi Yosef Asyag, Rabbi Michoel Green, Rabbi Eliyahu Shiri, Rabbi Yitzchok David Smith, Rav Moshe Shternbuch

For more info visit www.Atzmut.com
Keywords
medicalcovid19covidcovid vaccinecovid vaccine side effects
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