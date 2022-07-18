Top-5 Reasons We're in this Mess

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Living under the largest government in history is not the “land of the free,” and it’s not even close. But how did things get like this? Here are the top-5 reasons - the primary drivers of the monster state today.
Path to Liberty: July 18, 2022
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