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The Gospel of Thomas. TCR#942 STEVEN D KELLEY #385 OCT 7 2021
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34 views • October 16, 2021
Steven D Kelley
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The Gospel of Thomas was written by the apostle Thomas. It is controversial because it is the words of Jesus, and much goes against church dogma. You can't understand Jesus, or the Gospel if you ignore Thomas. Let he who has ears hear.
Also the Q source, or Q gospel. The Gospel of Peter, and the Hebrews
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2.12K subscribers
SUBSCRIBED
The Gospel of Thomas was written by the apostle Thomas. It is controversial because it is the words of Jesus, and much goes against church dogma. You can't understand Jesus, or the Gospel if you ignore Thomas. Let he who has ears hear.
Also the Q source, or Q gospel. The Gospel of Peter, and the Hebrews
Please help support Truthcatradio with a donation, I need your help.
Paypal: [email protected].
Join my Telegram group today!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
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