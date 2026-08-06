The Rise of AI Surveillance, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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AI-powered surveillance is becoming a growing topic of discussion as new technologies expand into public spaces. From connected cameras to data integration and monitoring systems, many questions remain about privacy, security, oversight, and the balance between innovation and civil liberties. How could these technologies shape everyday life in the years ahead? Watch the latest interview to explore the arguments, examine the concerns being raised, and hear different perspectives on this evolving conversation.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Surveillance #Technology #Privacy #FutureTech
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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