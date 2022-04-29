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FULL SHOW: Biden Announces Another $33 Billion For The Illegal Deep State War Against Russia In Ukraine
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50 views • April 29, 2022
Do not fall for the propaganda and misrepresentation of what’s happening in Ukraine. It has gone from a Russian invasion to a Biden and Deep State globalist war against Russia in Ukraine. Consider that as Biden announces another $33 billion for Ukraine, which would bring the total cost of the Biden war in Russia close to $50 billion. Republican representatives in Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene and Maria Salazar had some choice words for the fake news outside of Congress today. Clay Clark and Dr. Jim Meehan joined to discuss the Elon Musk phenomenon and ask 28 questions about Elon to be considered. The mental disorder known as modern day liberalism continues to display itself to the public.
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