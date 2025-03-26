DDNH 205 Medical Gifts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The only thing worse than learning difficult information is not knowing it at all. For instance, the most advanced society in recorded history has yet to cure a single condition. After 150 years of monopoly, the US medical system has caused more death and disease than all historical wars combined, yet many are still ensnared in its false promises. Come and see the wonderful gifts that medicine has given us. Then ask yourself if natural health and personal responsibility are still just too difficult.