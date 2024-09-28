Caren and the Tangled Tentacles (2015, C64)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Caren and the Tangled Tentacles is a point-and-click adventure game by German developed Prior Art. It was made as an entry for the Forum 64 Adventure Compo 2015. The game is freeware and can be downloaded here:
https://priorartgames.eu/2017/11/03/caren-and-the-tangled-tentacles/#more-104
You play Caren, a chemist working at a research lab. One day, the receptionist calls her to come over to the research center, since noone's around. When you get there, you make a gruesome discovery...