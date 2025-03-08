BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Government Admits Millions of Vaxxed Young Women Are Infertile: 'Population Collapse Looms'
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
291 followers
795 views • 1 month ago

Last week, a study hit like a thunderclap: tens of millions of American women under 30 are showing signs of menopause. You heard that right-tens of millions. Young women, their bodies shutting down decades too soon.

A fertility crisis isn't just looming-it's here. But is this a tragic fluke, or a calculated move?

Today, we're digging into the data, the whispers, and the powers pulling strings. Could this be the ultimate crime, a depopulation agenda designed to hollow out humanity itself? Stick with me. The truth's about to get uncomfortable.



Tags: Depopulation, Democide, population collapse, VAIDS, Covid vaccines, Covid, jabs, bioweapons, mRNA, vaccines, Covid jabs, Gates, Bill Gates, Pfizer, Moderna, menopause, fertility crisis, fertility, crisis

vaccinesdepopulationcrisisbill gatesgatesdemocidebioweaponsfertilitymenopausepopulation collapsemodernajabspfizercovidmrnacovid vaccinescovid jabsvaidsfertility crisis
