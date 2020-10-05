Fauci: 'Hunker Down Again!' Top Scientists: 'No Way!'

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As Fauci warns Americans that they need to 'hunker down' again to avoid viruses, a group of top scientists and epidemiologists have released a detailed plan to get over the covid crisis while actually preserving lives. Also today: the economic costs of the shutdown continue to devastate and...victory in Michigan against a tyrant?
Get your copy of Ron Paul's new mini-book with a donation to the Ron Paul Institute. More information here: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/...