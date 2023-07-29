SCAN YOUR EYEBALL, GET FREE MONEY! MEET WORLDCOIN THIS IS HOW THEY WILL CONTROL US

Worldcoin is on a mission to scan the eyeballs of every human being on earth. In return they'll receive free universal basic income in the form of Worldcoins. But when the founders were asked how exactly these tokens would be distributed they couldn't answer the question. That hasn't stopped over 2 million people from scanning their eyeballs in favor of free money.





