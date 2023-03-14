Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 35 - How To Set Up A Health-retreat [1]

n episode thirty-five, Barbara gives us advice on how to set up our own health retreat. This advice is based upon her’s and her husband’s own experiences, while building up what today was later to be called Misty Mountain in Australia. So, the lesson today is spiced with many entertaining stories from Barbara’s life. Her advice is to start small, basically with what you’ve got and where you are, and to build up and expand gradually. She shows how the eight laws of health must be central to everything that we do, including presentations & lectures, treatment programs and patient consultations / diagnosis. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

