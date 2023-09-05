Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The HighWire EPISODE 335: HEROES AND ZEROS
channel image
Puretrauma357
1564 Subscribers
37 views
Published 15 hours ago

The HighWire EPISODE 335: HEROES AND ZEROS


Texas Bills Reinforce Freedom; Censorship Concerns Creep Back Into Spotlight; Who is Elon Musk, Really?; COVID Vaccines For Pregnant Women?; ICAN Unearths 2021 CDC Presentation Revealing Health Agencies Knew The Shot Wasn’t ‘the way out.’; Dr. Meryl Nass Exposes the Larger Agenda Behind the W.H.O. Pandemic Treaty; New Freedom Files Coming Monday!


Guests: Jackie Schlegel, Meryl Nass, M.D.

Keywords
the highwireheroesepisode 335and zeros

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket