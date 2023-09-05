The HighWire EPISODE 335: HEROES AND ZEROS
Texas Bills Reinforce Freedom; Censorship Concerns Creep Back Into Spotlight; Who is Elon Musk, Really?; COVID Vaccines For Pregnant Women?; ICAN Unearths 2021 CDC Presentation Revealing Health Agencies Knew The Shot Wasn’t ‘the way out.’; Dr. Meryl Nass Exposes the Larger Agenda Behind the W.H.O. Pandemic Treaty; New Freedom Files Coming Monday!
Guests: Jackie Schlegel, Meryl Nass, M.D.
