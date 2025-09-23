#Philippians #chapter #three #series #philippi #apostle #paul #DrPhilipWoodley #HeatherWoodley #Heaven #eternallife #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether





Dr Philip Woodley returns to Chartridge Mission Church to bring us chapter three of our study of the book of Philippians. Written by the imprisoned apostle Paul, Philippians tells the story of the suffering of Christians and the joy that comes from being in Christ Jesus. Chapter Three focuses on Heaven and eternal life. Let's learn the Bible together as Dr Philip Woodley teaches from chapter three of Philippians.





Philippians Playlist:





https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFv_dvetFhcAvifJfsvhS3SJ&si=fgrIMt7afiKQ05XM





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





The village Church with an international audience.





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.





Recorded on Sunday, 21st September 2025.





Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.