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What is the Frog Hospital?
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118 views • December 22, 2021
Thank you for visiting our channel.
In this video we are going to tell you all about the Frog Hospital.
We are a Frog Conservation organisation in far North Queensland Australia.
We have been rescuing and rehabilitating frogs since 1998!
Our organisation and our founder have received 5 awards for this pioneering work.
Please visit our huge website at https://www.frogsafe.org.au
Presented by Frog Safe Founder: Deborah Pergolotti
This is our first video, we look forward to your feedback!
In this video we are going to tell you all about the Frog Hospital.
We are a Frog Conservation organisation in far North Queensland Australia.
We have been rescuing and rehabilitating frogs since 1998!
Our organisation and our founder have received 5 awards for this pioneering work.
Please visit our huge website at https://www.frogsafe.org.au
Presented by Frog Safe Founder: Deborah Pergolotti
This is our first video, we look forward to your feedback!
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