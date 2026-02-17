🚨Ultra-Orthodox draft debate boils over into riots - clip 2 of 3

🚨🇮🇱 Ultra-Orthodox draft debate boils over into riots (videos from Feb 15th)

Two female Israeli soldiers were attacked in the town of Bnei Brak after rumors spread that they were delivering conscription orders.

A police car was overturned, a motorcycle was set on fire and 12 people were arrested.

The incident comes amid rising tensions over conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jews, as the Knesset parliament debates ending their long-standing exemption from national service.