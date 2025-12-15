Will this documentary put Keir Starmer behind bars?

Help Declassified expose the powerful by donating to our 2026 fundraiser: https://secure.declassifieduk.org/2026





Declassified presents the first documentary about Britain's complicity in the Gaza genocide, exposing Keir Starmer's shady spy flight missions for Israel.





What does a British base in Cyprus have to do with Israel's genocide in Gaza?





Declassified travelled to this Mediterranean island to investigate the hundreds of spy flights Keir Starmer has sent over Gaza, that coincided with Israeli airstrikes and the killing of British aid workers





We go where the British media and military experts have refused to look and ask whether this scandal could put Keir Starmer in The Hague.





An original Declassified UK documentary





Source

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fk3t28TiAc