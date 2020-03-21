Jesus Christ - Prayer terrifies the evil one

My dearly beloved daughter, I ask all Christians in every part of the world to increase the time they spend in prayer for the power to defeat sin, which strangles the world and which brings suffering and every kind of hardship in its wake.Sin can be destroyed through prayer. Prayer is the most powerful weapon against evil and the more you turn to Me, your Jesus, the more I can defeat My adversary. While I do not make any demands on you, which burden your hearts, I ask only that you call on Me to help sinners to avoid the wickedness, which can spring up within their hearts at any moment.The power of Satan is at a point when those with no faith or belief in God, are easily manipulated by him. He goads them and tempts them at every opportunity. Man, in Satan’s eyes, is a mirror reflection of God, Who created man in His Own Image. Satan hates every single human being with an intensity that would take your breath away. It is only the man who is alert to his tactics who can see the Truth when evil takes many forms. Only the man who is open to the Word of God – who loves and knows Him – can ward off the influence of the deceiver through the power of prayer.Prayer terrifies the evil one and weakens the grip he holds over humanity. Prayer is more powerful than a sword that is used in battle, for it does not merely wound the enemy but destroys him.Your Jesus---------------------The Book of TruthDo you believe that the second coming of Christ will take place in your lifetime?According to this book this generation will witness the second coming of Christ.Here you will find a series of divine messages a European women, known as Maria Divine Mercy, says she has received from God daily since 8th November 2010.Available in multiple languages for world-wide delivery."After The Warning, The Book of Truth will be the most popular book in the world."------------------------Jeremiah 33:3"Cry to me and I will hear thee: and I will shew thee great things, and sure things which thou knowest not."