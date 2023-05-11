Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com





Deceived By the Flesh (Pastor Charles Lawson) Wednesday Night May 10 2023





Continuation on the Hebrew Roots Movement Which Seeks to Attack From Inside the Christian Church That is Left Vulnerable Due to Ignorance. The Apostle Paul Understood the Essence of Sin and That "in the Flesh Dwelleth No Good Thing"; and When You Live in the Flesh You Live in Deception. Reading of Testimonies From People Who Have Gotten Out of the Hebrew Roots Movement.





Pastor Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/





Contact:

Pastor Charles Lawson

Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.