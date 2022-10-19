© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Top Aide ADMITS Migrant Crisis is Catastrophic for City
"What Governor Abbott was doing has proven effective...it's flooded our city"
"Going to make Biden look bad"
"I don't know that Eric Adams is capable enough to navigate it"
Venmo @beautifulhorizons