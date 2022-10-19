BREAKING: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Top Aide ADMITS Migrant Crisis is Catastrophic for City
"What Governor Abbott was doing has proven effective...it's flooded our city"
"Going to make Biden look bad"
"I don't know that Eric Adams is capable enough to navigate it"
