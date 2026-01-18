'Sold As Is' - What That REALLY Means

Well, good afternoon.

My name is Chris Berger and it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, one of the things that we see in the listing as is, and recently I took a client to see a home and it was listed as is.

And looking at the pictures, it looked fantastic.

But in addition to that, it just said cash only.

So, okay, the red flags go up.

What exactly is going on?

Well, I did speak to the listing agent.

And she informed me that the property itself did not have a CO, which is a certificate of occupancy.

Okay.

Well, the home can be purchased with cash.

However, if a person wants to apply for a mortgage because the home does not have a CO, it’s not going to work.

So look for that.

But don’t be so alarmed as when you see something as is that it frightens you away

from looking at the house because today in today’s environment, more and more sellers are putting up a home as is.

And generally the problems are minor.

For example, one red flag might be a buried oil tank still on the property.

Well, between the buyer, buyer’s agent and the seller’s agent, this can be negotiated.

So pursue it. Just be aware.

Have a good inspector.

Inspect the properties for buyers, and you’ll be okay.

And that’s my point.

***

Today I’m wearing my Yankee hat because absolutely nothing is going on with the

Yankees in the middle of January.

So we have a little hope and pray.

We’re just 30 days away from pitchers and catchers.

Have a great day. Thank you.



