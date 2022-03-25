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Queen Elizabeth and the Royal family were always Freemason NAZI.
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497 views • March 25, 2022
Number 1 reason Briton is such a staunch supporter of Jew Zionist Fascist NAZI Ukraine.The documents that revealed Duke of Windsor’s Nazi ties Click Here: https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-life/royals/the-documents-that-revealed-duke-of-windsors-nazi-ties/news-story/b1851c2aeea7c31e6ef727d5d1345b93 the zionist cabal plan click here: http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm#TABLE%20OF%20CONTENTS
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