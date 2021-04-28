© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
India's Covid Censorship For Every One Reported Infection You Add 30
Follow
1
Share
Report
132 views • April 28, 2021
Given That India Is Literally In Bed With Big Tech It Shouldn't Surprise Anyone That One Hand washes The Other. If India's True Covid Numbers Were Revealed That Would Also Impact Big Tech In The United States. Big Tech Is Literally Driving The Pandemic In India At This Point. The United States Has Not Imposed Any Sort Of Restrictions On Indians Traveling To The U.S. Putting Americans In Grave Danger Her At Home.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.