Dr. Carrie Madej : The Transhumanist Covax Agenda | Get Free with Kristi Leigh #13

Dr. Carrie Madej joins the show to breakdown the transhumanist angle of the failed clot shots, but before that we're exposing Chris Cuomo for the opportunist lying propaganda puppet his is. Federal Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin also keeping it real - breaking down everything he had to give up to expose the FBI system he was in and how he's had to face opposition from even those on the right.
