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FDA Documents Prove That They Know That All "Variants" Are Actually Caused By The Covid-Kill-Shot
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100 views • July 29, 2021
Not that we need more evidence to prove the Covid-Crime Against Humanity was planned, but this shows that the side effects were known and thus intentional. They are not dealing with what they're calling the "Delta Variant", they were counting on it to further their agenda.
#Nuremberg2 would be more merciful than #JusticeByWeThePeople
JUSTICE WILL NOT BE DENIED FOR THIS CRIME OF GENOCIDE AGAINST US
#Nuremberg2 would be more merciful than #JusticeByWeThePeople
JUSTICE WILL NOT BE DENIED FOR THIS CRIME OF GENOCIDE AGAINST US
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